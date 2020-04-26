The Washington Post

LILLIAN CEKALA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN CEKALA.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Lillian A. Cekala  

On Friday, April 17, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Joseph J. Cekala. Sister of Edward (Margaret) Stelmach and Joseph Stelmach. Lillian is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Lillian is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Zuzel) Stelmach and her siblings Regina (Roy) Connerly, Mary Stelmach, Irene (Teddy) Abram, Anna Esther (Raymond) Szkutak and Anthony J. (Elsie) Stelmach. On behalf of her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to Rock Creek Cats, P.O. Box 203, Garrett Park, MD 20896 or rockcreekcats.org. Service and Interment Private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.