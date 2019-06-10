The Washington Post

LILLIAN COPELAND (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
National Church of God
6600 St. Barnabas Rd
Oxon Hil, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
National Church of God
6600 St. Barnabas Rd.
Oxon Hill, MD
View Map
Notice
LILLIAN M. COPELAND  
(Age 87)  

Passed peacefully on June 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Sharon Marshall, Beverly Andrews, Julius Copeland and Melanie Thomas. Also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother, Melvin Marshall and one sister-in-law, Peggy Marshall; as well as many other family members and friends. Services scheduled for Thursday, June 13. Visitation 10 a.m. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. at National Church of God, 6600 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 10, 2019
