LILLIAN M. COPELAND
(Age 87)
Passed peacefully on June 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Sharon Marshall, Beverly Andrews, Julius Copeland and Melanie Thomas. Also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother, Melvin Marshall and one sister-in-law, Peggy Marshall; as well as many other family members and friends. Services scheduled for Thursday, June 13. Visitation 10 a.m. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. at National Church of God, 6600 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home.