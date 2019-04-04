Lillian Crist

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Crist.

 

LILLIAM WOLF CRIST  

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly of Lewisdale, MD. Loving wife of Kenneth W. Crist for 61 years. Beloved mother of Janice, Debra, Kenneth, Sharon (Steven) and Billy. Adored daughter of the late Carl W. Wolf and Sarah A. Kerlin. Caring sister of Lynn K. Wolf. Lillian also leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Lillian thoroughly enjoyed raising her family and caring for them. She was also passionate about showing and training Samoyeds. She was a past secretary of the Potomac Valley Samoyed Club and Samoyed Club of America. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian's name to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Services are private.
Funeral Home
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.