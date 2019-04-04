

LILLIAM WOLF CRIST



On Thursday, March 28, 2019, of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly of Lewisdale, MD. Loving wife of Kenneth W. Crist for 61 years. Beloved mother of Janice, Debra, Kenneth, Sharon (Steven) and Billy. Adored daughter of the late Carl W. Wolf and Sarah A. Kerlin. Caring sister of Lynn K. Wolf. Lillian also leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Lillian thoroughly enjoyed raising her family and caring for them. She was also passionate about showing and training Samoyeds. She was a past secretary of the Potomac Valley Samoyed Club and Samoyed Club of America. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian's name to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Services are private.