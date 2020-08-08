LILLIAN D'AMELIO

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, LILLIAN ANN D'AMELIO of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of James R. D'Amelio; loving mother of Luane Tormaschy, Debra Lichtenberg, and Lois Blevins; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister of James Catalano, Jr. The family will have a private viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042. The family will have a private burial on Tuesday in New Jersey. For more information and online condolences, go to