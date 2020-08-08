1/
LILLIAN D'AMELIO
LILLIAN ANN D'AMELIO  
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, LILLIAN ANN D'AMELIO of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of James R. D'Amelio; loving mother of Luane Tormaschy, Debra Lichtenberg, and Lois Blevins; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister of James Catalano, Jr. The family will have a private viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042. The family will have a private burial on Tuesday in New Jersey. For more information and online condolences, go to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
