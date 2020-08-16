1/1
LILLIAN FRANK
LILLIAN M. FRANK  
Peacefully passed away August 10, 2020. Born on July 4, 1923 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late Sadie Vail and Milton Sellers. She was married to the late Rev. Willie Wesley Frank. She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Leona Milton, and Rosetta Screven (Earl); and two sons, Willie Wesley Frank Jr. (Thelma), and Albert Frank (Alegra); and a special niece, Mrs.Barbara Casuiccio of Ambridge, PA. She will be sadly missed by her 29 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 33 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
AUG
18
Service
12:00 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
