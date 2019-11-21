LILLIAN K. GOLDBERG (Age 97)
"LIL" GOLDBERG (as she was known to her many friends) of Rockville, MD. She was born in Bronx, NY, on March 8, 1922, and died in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2019. The daughter of Lewis Hirsch and Rebecca Yudelson Kemelhor, she moved to Washington in 1941 (joining her brother, Robert, then a Navy engineer), and worked at the US Department of the Interior through WWII
, like many thousands of "Government Girls" from across the country. In 1947, she married Washington native and veteran Marvin Irwin Goldberg at Congregation Adas Israel (now the Sixth and I Historic Synagogue). They soon settled in Rockville, MD, where they raised three children. In 1967, when her children were of school age, she began a long career at the Media Processing Center of Montgomery County, MD, Public Schools. When she retired, she was cited as the school system's oldest employee. Outgoing by nature, she had a wide social circle including lifelong friends from the war years, colleagues at the Processing Center, and above all, fellow members of Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim in Silver Spring, MD, where she was a founding member. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin as well as her beloved brothers, Bernard and Robert (Shirley) Kemelhor. She was the loving mother of Edward Goldberg of Florence, Italy, Rhonda Goldberg (Gary Martin) of Washington, DC, and Lyle Goldberg of Philadelphia. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Annette Goldberg. Dear aunt of Joel and Barry (Karen) Kemelhor, Judith (John) Bielecki, Nancy (Ron Sweet) and Fred (Julie) Goldberg, Patricia (Dan) Dosick, Suzy, Lee (Martha) and the late Steve Goldberg. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd., W., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the home of Rhonda Goldberg and Gary Martin. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.