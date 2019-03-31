Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN GREEN.



Lillian Virginia Green



Passed away at Mt. Vernon Hospital on March 23, 2019 at age 91 ¾. She is the beloved wife to the late James S. Green.

Beloved mother to Leonard Green of Alexandria, VA, Jennifer Green Santa Anna (Aaron) of Alexandria, VA and Michael Green (Kristin Carlson) of Richmond, VA. Devoted and beloved grandchildren, Mitchell and Jeffrey Green and Claudia and Camille Santa Anna. She was born on July 17, 1927 in Warrenton, VA to the late Emma and Lelland Holliday.

She is preceded by her sister, the late Marian Kines.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA. Donations in her name may be made to American Chronic Pain Association or .