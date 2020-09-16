Lillian Ruth Hampton (nee Keaton)
Passed away peacefully September 8, 2020. She was born in Old Fort, NC August 2, 1930 to Harvey and Leora Freeman Keaton. Lillian is the beloved wife of the late Thomas Hampton; loving mother of Michael Motley (Mayela), Andrea Crabtree, and Leora Willis (Floyd); grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of seven. Also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by six siblings. A funeral mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 6222 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on September 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in New York is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillian's name to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org