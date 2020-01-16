

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA and more recently Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Zachary Kairys. Devoted mother of Wilma Braun (Victor Schneider, Jacob Braun of blessed memory), Steven Kairys (JoAnn), Shams Kairys, and Howard Kairys (Lise Martin). Cherished grandmother of Bobby Braun (Karen), Alan Braun (Marci Miexler), Ben Braun (Candice), Daniel Kairys (Junia), Carol Scott (Roger), Kristina Cherlinka (Sergei), Alona Kairys, Jon Kairys, Norah Wright (Christopher), Daria Kairys (engaged to Rafael Espinola), Ben Fischer (of blessed memory), Barry Schneider (Amy), Susan Schneider, Kimberly Crabb (John), April Paine (Matt) and Dan New-Schneider (Betsy). Also 28 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lillian was a social worker at the Department of Social Services and headed the WIN Program. She later became an agent at Red Carpet Realty while living at Green Tree Run, and volunteered at Interact in Philadelphia and Interages in Silver Spring. Funeral services Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd., Chevy Chase, MD, interment Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Family is observing shiva at her daughter's home immediately following burial with services at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi, with Jewish Funeral Practices Committee.