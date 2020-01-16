The Washington Post

LILLIAN KAIRYS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN KAIRYS.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Shalom
8401 Grubb Rd.
Chevy Chase, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:30 PM
at her daughter's home
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:30 PM
at her daughter's home
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LILLIAN KAIRYS  

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA and more recently Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Zachary Kairys. Devoted mother of Wilma Braun (Victor Schneider, Jacob Braun of blessed memory), Steven Kairys (JoAnn), Shams Kairys, and Howard Kairys (Lise Martin). Cherished grandmother of Bobby Braun (Karen), Alan Braun (Marci Miexler), Ben Braun (Candice), Daniel Kairys (Junia), Carol Scott (Roger), Kristina Cherlinka (Sergei), Alona Kairys, Jon Kairys, Norah Wright (Christopher), Daria Kairys (engaged to Rafael Espinola), Ben Fischer (of blessed memory), Barry Schneider (Amy), Susan Schneider, Kimberly Crabb (John), April Paine (Matt) and Dan New-Schneider (Betsy). Also 28 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lillian was a social worker at the Department of Social Services and headed the WIN Program. She later became an agent at Red Carpet Realty while living at Green Tree Run, and volunteered at Interact in Philadelphia and Interages in Silver Spring. Funeral services Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd., Chevy Chase, MD, interment Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Family is observing shiva at her daughter's home immediately following burial with services at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi, with Jewish Funeral Practices Committee.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations