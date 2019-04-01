LILLIAN LITOWSKY

On March 30, 2019, Lillian Litowsky, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Litowsky; devoted mother of Kenneth Alan Litowsky (Ramona), Cary, NC, and the late Carole Anne Litowsky; grandmother of Emilee Litowsky Holt (A. J. Holt), Charlotte, NC, and Adam Litowsky, Nashville, TN. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. The family will receive friends at Riderwood Retirement Community, Silver Spring, Maryland, on April 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., with Minyan service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Riderwood Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3110 Gracefield Road, Attn: Benevolent Fund, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. For additional information, please visit:

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 1, 2019
