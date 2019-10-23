LILLIAN NEVIASER
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Lillian Neviaser of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late David Neviaser; loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be receiving friends at 15101 Interlachen Drive, Apt. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20906 immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.