LILLIAN LaFAITHIA PENDER

Transition on Saturday November 21, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Visitation 9 a.m., Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.



