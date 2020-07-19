LILLIAN PHILLIPS



LILLIAN WARREN PHILLIPS (Age 98)

Passed away peacefully at home that she shared with her niece, Velma Henderson and great nephew, Ronald Roy on June 28 2020.She was born in Charles County, MD, to Ricahrd and Selina Warren. Lillian lived the majority of her life in Washington, DC where she raised her only son, James W. Johnson Jr., who preceded her in death. Auntie-mom you will be missed by family and friends. R.I.P. Memorial service scheduled for a later date.



