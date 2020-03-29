

Lillian Zahler Porter



Lillian Porter of Silver Spring, MD, aged 101 passed on March 22, 2020. One of nine children born to Swiss immigrants in Antwerp, NY, she attended the Watertown School of Commerce, worked in Utica, NY, then for the United Mine Workers in Washington, DC. She married Neil Porter (deceased in 1977) and raised four sons, Paul, Carl, Dean and John (deceased in 2014). She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Linda and Diana (widow of her son, John and Diana's children, Billy and Robin) and brother, Andrew Zahler and sister, Helen Nichtman of New York. A member of Die Stauffacherin and the Christian Science Church, Lillian's hobbies included bowling, raising figs, and woodcarving. She attended the Swiss Carving School in Brienz, Switzerland and displayed her work at carving exhibitions. Services will be held at a later date.