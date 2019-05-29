LILLIAN T. PROUTY (Age 91)
Of Olney, MD, passed away on May 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Prouty, as well as a sister, Sr. Gabriel Robert, OSF. Surviving are her brother Robert Williams (Barbara), and her loving children, Joyce Hill (Peter), Sharon Shipley (Russell), Eileen Patton (Larry), Carol Gilbert (Chuck), Joan Prouty (John Evans) and Dianne Diehl (Ken). Pre-deceased by her son, Thomas Prouty (Janet). Born in Jamaica, Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Williams. Grandmother to Richard Shipley (Jessica), Brian Patton (Meghan), Mary Patton, James Prouty, Heather Apatoff (Michael), Bonnie Torres (Dave), Leslie Gilbert, Michael Gilbert, Nick Gilbert, Kyle Evans, Joseph Evans, Eric Diehl (Giuliana), Ross Diehl, Kurt Diehl, Troy Diehl, and the late David Ralston. Great-grandmother to Erin Patton, Sean Patton, Palmer Apatoff, Isabelle Torres, and Benjamin Torres; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
.