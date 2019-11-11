

Lillian Purdy



Centenarian and lifelong DC resident, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She is going to heaven to meet her mom Olga, sisters Georgette and Mary and brother Pete. Ms. Purdy served faithfully in the Selective Service for many years until her retirement. A loving aunt with a special spirit, Ms. Purdy brought light, love and laughter to the world. Survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Memory eternal. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA 22180. The funeral service will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4335 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Friends and family may view and sign the family guestbook at