LILLIAN SMITH

Of Niskayuna, NY. Lillian A (Immer) Smith passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home in Niskayuna, NY. After an almost year-long battle with lung cancer, she succumbed to the disease. Her passing was not directly Covid 19 related, but certainly complicated by the circumstances. Lillian A Smith is survived by her two sons, Christopher Immer, Kenneth Immer, and her three grandchildren: Darby Immer, Roxanne Immer, and Caroline Immer. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19, but there will be a celebration when the pandemic clears.