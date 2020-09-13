1/1
LILLIAN SMITH
Lillian A. Smith  
Of Niskayuna, NY. Lillian A (Immer) Smith passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home in Niskayuna, NY. After an almost year-long battle with lung cancer, she succumbed to the disease. Her passing was not directly Covid 19 related, but certainly complicated by the circumstances. Lillian A Smith is survived by her two sons, Christopher Immer, Kenneth Immer, and her three grandchildren: Darby Immer, Roxanne Immer, and Caroline Immer. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19, but there will be a celebration when the pandemic clears. To leave condolence messages for Lillian's family please visit www.jonesfh.net  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
