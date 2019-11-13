LILLIAN SMUCKLER (Age 95)
On Monday, November 11, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Ralph Herbert Smuckler; devoted mother of the late Gary Smuckler (Suzanne), Sandy Harris (Barry) and Dr. Harold Smuckler (Dr. Naomi Sato); cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of six. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 11:30 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Memorial contributions may be made to Gary House at hftusa.org
(Hope for Tomorrow). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.