LILLIAN E. STEWART (Age 95)
Beloved Mother, Activist and
Culture Philosopher
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, mother of Dwight M. Ellis, Gail M. Rucker and Larry M. Ellis (deceased: widow of Lloyd Guy Stewart. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.