The Washington Post

LILLIAN STEWART

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN STEWART.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
6001 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
6001 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LILLIAN E. STEWART (Age 95)  

Beloved Mother, Activist and  
Culture Philosopher  
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, mother of Dwight M. Ellis, Gail M. Rucker and Larry M. Ellis (deceased: widow of Lloyd Guy Stewart. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.