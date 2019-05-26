LILLIAN RADER VANDERMALE
Lillian VanderMale of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1929 in Spring Lake, Michigan. The beloved wife of Thomas VanderMale for 68 years. Devoted mother of Edward VanderMale, Luanne Lindeman (Mark), and foster son Michael Anderson. Cherished sister of Catherine Rader (Kenneth Hertz). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rockville United Methodist Church, 112 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockville UM Church or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.