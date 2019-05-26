The Washington Post

LILLIAN VANDERMALE

Service Information
Rockville United Methodist Chr
112 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockville United Methodist Church,
112 West Montgomery Avenue
Rockville, DC
View Map
Notice
LILLIAN RADER VANDERMALE  

Lillian VanderMale of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1929 in Spring Lake, Michigan. The beloved wife of Thomas VanderMale for 68 years. Devoted mother of Edward VanderMale, Luanne Lindeman (Mark), and foster son Michael Anderson. Cherished sister of Catherine Rader (Kenneth Hertz). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rockville United Methodist Church, 112 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockville UM Church or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
