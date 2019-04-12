Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN WILSON.



Lillian Teresa Wilson

(Age 85)



Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home in Vienna, VA. Beloved wife of James E. Wilson, Capt. USN-(Ret); devoted mother of Stan Augustine and John Augustine; grandmother of Daniel Augustine, Alina Augustine, Hannah Bensen, Bridget O'Donnell, Patrick O'Donnell, Madeline Augustine and Michael Bensen. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 6:45 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be

