LILLIAN WILSON

Lillian Teresa Wilson  
(Age 85)  

Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home in Vienna, VA. Beloved wife of James E. Wilson, Capt. USN-(Ret); devoted mother of Stan Augustine and John Augustine; grandmother of Daniel Augustine, Alina Augustine, Hannah Bensen, Bridget O'Donnell, Patrick O'Donnell, Madeline Augustine and Michael Bensen. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 6:45 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to .
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
