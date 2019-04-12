Lillian Teresa Wilson
(Age 85)
Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home in Vienna, VA. Beloved wife of James E. Wilson, Capt. USN-(Ret); devoted mother of Stan Augustine and John Augustine; grandmother of Daniel Augustine, Alina Augustine, Hannah Bensen, Bridget O'Donnell, Patrick O'Donnell, Madeline Augustine and Michael Bensen. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 6:45 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to . The online
