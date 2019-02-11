LILLIAN WISEMAN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN WISEMAN.

 

LILLIAN WISEMAN  

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, LILLIAN H. WISEMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Wiseman. Devoted mother of Janet (Irvin) Bens, Judith Zuckerman (Seymour Gittleman), and Sandra (Adam) Chornesky. Loving sister of Charlotte Hoffman and Rebecca Isaacson. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl Bens, Michael Chornesky and Rachel and David Zuckerman. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11,2019,1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.