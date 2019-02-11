LILLIAN WISEMAN
On Saturday, February 9, 2019, LILLIAN H. WISEMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Wiseman. Devoted mother of Janet (Irvin) Bens, Judith Zuckerman (Seymour Gittleman), and Sandra (Adam) Chornesky. Loving sister of Charlotte Hoffman and Rebecca Isaacson. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl Bens, Michael Chornesky and Rachel and David Zuckerman. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11,2019,1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.