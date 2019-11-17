The Washington Post

LILLIAN WRIGHT (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences. As you honor a life well lived,..."
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Avenue NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Avenue NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Lillian D. Wright  
May 12, 1922 - November 13, 2019  

Loving wife of the late Jackson Wright, Sr. Beloved mother of Jackson Wright, Jr. (Molly), Margaret Dobbins (Glenwood), Saundra Handy (Perry) and Rodner Wright (Clarise). Also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, November 21, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.