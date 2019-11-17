Lillian D. Wright
May 12, 1922 - November 13, 2019
Loving wife of the late Jackson Wright, Sr. Beloved mother of Jackson Wright, Jr. (Molly), Margaret Dobbins (Glenwood), Saundra Handy (Perry) and Rodner Wright (Clarise). Also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, November 21, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.