LILLIE GROOMS
LILLIE SCOTT GROOMS (Age 90)  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. Survived by her two children, Sheryl Brissett Chapman (Mamodou Abdoulaye Seck) and Kenneth Bernard Grooms (Karen Morton Grooms); seven grandchildren, Chana Brissett and Colby Chapman Tyson (Bruce Tyson, Jr.), Scott Chapman and Qadiyyah Harris, Ain Grooms, Kya Grooms, and Keenen Grooms; three great-grandchildren, Jada Sydney, and Zaire and Aria Wortham; brother, Robert L. Scott (Cathine); sisters, Clara M. Scott and Geneva Williams (Joe); niece, Debra Scott and many close relatives and family friends. Predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Marion Grooms. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Takoma Park Baptist Church, 635 Aspen St., NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a private, virtual homegoing celebration at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF), 6301 Greentree Rd., Bethesda, MD 20817.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Takoma Park Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
