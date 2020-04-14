

Lillie Mae Hallums (Age 97)



On Monday, March 30, 2020, Lillie Mae Hallums, affectionately known as "Aunt Mae", gained her wings and took flight from her labor to reward. Aunt Mae was deeply loved and will be most remembered by all who knew her as one of the most interesting and kindest persons who has ever lived. Those left to treasure here memory are her only child, Jeffrey Hallums (Lisa); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; a great-great-great-nephew; as well as a host of very close and dear friends. She will be sorely missed by many. Visitation will be at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private burial immediately following the viewing.