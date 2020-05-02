The Washington Post

LILLIE PROPHET (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Notice
LILLIE MAE PROPHET  

Born on November 24, 1936, transitioned to her heavenly home on April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George Prophet. Lillie leaves to mourn her passing three children: Tyrone Prophet, Irma Freeman and Rodney Prophet; a special son, Herman Tucker; four grandchildren: Atilla Hendricks, Ikea Freeman, Isiah and Christopher Prophet; four great-grandchildren: Aniya Kennedy, My'kl Hendricks, Jr., Nana Freeman and NeJohn Freeman; three sisters: Bertha Summers, Geneva Pendergrast, and Jestine Maith; four brothers: Tommie (Ann) Mallard, Jesse (Judy) Mallard, Jr., Arthur (Brenda) Mallard, and Raymond Mallard; special friends: Joycette Wimbush and Geneva Jones; a host of other relatives and friends. A daughter, Lorraine Prophet, preceded her in death.
 
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Homegoing Services, 10:30 am. The family will receive relatives and friends at Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. Due to Covin-19 restrictions, interment is private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020
