On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Lillie Laverne Cooper Speed of Washington, D.C. passed peacefully away at Malta House of Hyattsville, MD. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Samuel Dewitt Speed, Jr.; daughters Stephanie Speed-Shokes (California), Carol Ann Smith, Esq., and Teresa Ruffin; sons-in-law Lesile Shokes, M.D. (California) and James Ruffin, Esq.; grandchildren Alycia Smith, Loren Shokes, Esq. (New York), Bryan Smith, Yasmin Shokes (California), and Jayden Ruffin; sisters Sonovia Gallup, Grace Lamothe, Waltine Peggy Wills; sister-in-law Juanita Cooper; and brother-in-law Gilbert Hoffman, Ed.D. Lillie was a beloved kindergarten teacher in the Washington, D.C. public school system who devoted her life to helping students in need become students who lead. She will be truly missed by all of her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The viewing will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11 a.m. to 12 noon at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave, NW,Washington, DC, followed by the burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD.