Lilo Schifter, a former Commissioner of the Maryland Public Service Commission, died on July 24 of natural causes. She was born in Berlin, Germany, on March 27, 1924. After World War II ended, Lilo Kruger worked in the Finance Division of the Office of Military Government for Germany. She helped organize a group of young German people to be taught about democracy and human rights. In that role, she met her future husband, Richard Schifter, a U.S. official of the Finance Division, as they translated the U.S. Bill of Rights into German. They were married in Bremen in 1948, after which she came to the United States. She lived in the Washington area since 1951. In the 1960s, Lilo Schifter was active in Montgomery County, Maryland, Democratic party affairs and an early member of the Women's Suburban Democratic Club. After raising five children, she enrolled at Catholic University Law School and graduated in 1975, ranking first in her class. From 1975 to 1978, she served on the staff of the Federal Power Commission. In 1978, she was appointed the first female Commissioner of the Maryland Public Service Commission, a position she held until 1994. She had a reputation as a strong advocate for consumers, reflected in long, detailed opinions. Although Lilo Schifter was a prolific gourmet cook and a gracious hostess often serving ambassadors and dignitaries, her favorite activity was to gather her large family for celebrations and feed them all their favorites. Predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Schifter (surviving David Lovewell); beloved wife of Richard Schifter; devoted mother of Judith Alter (Israel), Deborah Schifter (Alan Schiffmann z'l), Richard Paul Schifter (Jennifer) and Karen Schifter (Charles Fromm); loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 11. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD. The family will be receiving people on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the home of Rick and Jenni Schifter, 3465 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC. A Shiva service will be held there at 7:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barbara Felicia Schifter Fund for Special Needs Education at www.bnaitzedek.org

Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019



