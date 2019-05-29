Bishop LIMMIE NATHANIEL FORBES
The Honorable Bishop Limmie Nathaniel Forbes, Founder and Pastor Emeritus, Faith Temple No. 2 Original Free Will Baptist Church, Capitol Heights, Maryland; Bishop Emeritus, Middle Eastern District Original Free Will Baptist Conference, transitioned on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Wilson, NC. Inspirational Wake will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD. 20744. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Christian Food Pantry, 111 Douglas Street, Wilson, NC. Arrangements entrusted to Carrons Funeral Home, Wilson, NC.