

LINDA N. ANDREWS

Army Wife



Linda Andrews died August 29, 2019 in Fairfax Virginia. She was with her husband of 50 years, Col Mike Andrews, USA Ret. and their son, Michael. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Erika and her grandson, Oliver. She is a descendent of both Arizona Territory pioneers and Swedish immigrants.

Linda was the consummate Army wife. Both the daughter and wife of Army officers, she served her country well by caring for soldiers' families, and by representing our nation in Japan, Korea, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. She led community forums and support groups to assist commanders and to enhance quality of life programs. Every Army community in which she lived was better because she had been there.

She was also an exemplary Army civilian. As Special Assistant for Security, Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, she coordinated security programs with the U.S. Embassy, combatant forces, and local security officials to protect military personnel, families, and facilities throughout Saudi Arabia.

Linda will be fondly remembered by a myriad of diverse friends and professional associates from around the world for her intellect, friendliness, and social consciousness. She was a wonderful mentor, facilitator, and commander's wife who loved her country, the Army, and her family.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined and attended by her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the for Pulmonary Fibrosis research.