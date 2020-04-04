Linda Barnes-Robinson
Passed away on March 23, 2020, at her home in Rockville, Maryland. A longtime resident of Bethesda and Rockville, MD, she is survived by her husband, Arthur E. Robinson; brother Robert; children Jennifer and Robb; step-children Kerry, Amy and Jeff; and nine grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 29, 1945, she attended Cedar Crest College, and George Washington and Catholic Universities. Linda worked for many years at MCPS in the Division of Accelerated and Enriched Instruction. A memorial service will be held at a future date, please refer to dignitymemorial.com