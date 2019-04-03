Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA BATES.



LINDA L. BATES



A lifelong resident of Alexandria, VA, Linda died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Washington, DC in 1952, she is the daughter of Howard and Vivian (Carpenter) Bates. She graduated from George Washington High School and worked for the US Patent Office for 26 years before retiring in 1996. Linda shared her love of life, art, music, and nature, especially animals, with all her knew her.

Linda is survived by sisters Joanne Beyea and Bonnie Moyer (Joe); nephews Howard {Jody) Slagle, Terry (Nicole) Moyer, Chris, Anthony, Sean and Scott Beyea and 14 great-nieces/nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and nephew Darren Slagle.

Private services will be held at National Memorial Park Cemetery, Falls Church, VA.

Memorial contributions can be made in her namme to the Humane Society of America.