Linda Carole Becker, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Henrietta Knorr. She attended East Detroit High School and Valparaiso University. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband of 59 years, Donald Becker of Silver Spring, MD; two children, Steven Becker of Olney, MD, and Tracy Becker Stouffer of Mt. Airy, MD; and two grandchildren, Devin and Kelly Stouffer of Mt. Airy, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Norman Knorr II of Fremont, MI; her sister Janet Richardson of Greenwood, SC/Walled Lake, MI; and a host of other family and friends. Her infectious laugh and personality will remain in our memories forever. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Instead of flowers, donations to the St. Andrew Craft Ministry, the St. Andrew Adult Fellowship, or would be appreciated.