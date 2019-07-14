

Linda Diane Bell



Of Annandale, VA passed away peacefully from cancer, Thursday, July 4, 2019 with her husband, James "Jim" Bell at her bedside. She was born in Easton, MD on September 16, 1958, and grew up in Queenstown, MD. She was a 1976 graduate of Queen Anne County High School, maintaining many active lasting friendships with her classmates. After graduation she held various jobs in the DC region, eventually beginning a career at Washington Hospital Center in 1980. She was still employed by WHC in the Infection Control department when she passed.

It was at WHC where she met a fellow employee Jim Bell; they were married October 4, 1986 and settled in Annandale, VA. They enjoyed travelling in the US and Europe. The Cayman Islands held a special place for them, and they visited nearly every year to relax and unwind.

In 1995 Linda fulfilled a major goal when she graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

She was a member of Hill Wood Museum, FONZ and the Army Navy CC where she enjoyed many memorable events and people she met.

Linda will be remembered for her kindness, intellect, gentleness, genuine interest in others and support, organization ability, and sweet smile.

She is survived by her loving mother and travel companion, Paula R. Howard, an aunt Naomi Connolly, an uncle Benny Howard, a stepmother Peggy Howard and numerous nephews and cousins. Her father Walter G. Howard predeceased her.