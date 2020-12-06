Linda M. Boland, of Woodbridge, VA on Monday November 30, 2020. Linda worked at Elmtree Cards and Gifts in Center Plaza in Dale city VA for over 25 years. She enjoyed trips to and from Virginia Beach and enjoyed shopping. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul; daughter, Tracey Hebert; sons, Paul A. Boland and David Boland; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, and Alexander Hebert, Quentin Hicks and Christian Boland and one great-grandchild, Makai Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander and Natalie Marie Wood. Friends may call on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m.