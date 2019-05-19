

LINDA L. BOND (Age 71)



Of Haymarket, Virginia passed away May 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Linda's journey started on November 14, 1947 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. In 1965, she graduated from John A. Brashear, Brownsville, PA. After high school she moved to Northern Virginia where she met the love of her life, Wallace (Wally) Bond. They were married on June 30, 1973 in Falls Church, VA. They resided in Springfield, VA for 45 years.

Linda was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary at Post #7327, Springfield, holding numerous positions in the auxiliary at the local, district and state level. She served as the local Auxiliary President for seven years, eventually becoming the President of the Auxiliary for the Department of Virginia from 2017-2018.

She was preceded in death by one son, Frank Joseph Vollmer. Linda is survived by her loving husband of almost 46 years, Wallace Bond; two sons, John Vollmer and his wife Samantha; Larry Bond and his wife Cindy; daughter-in-law Cindy Vollmer; several brothers and sisters including sisters, Barbara Setaro and her husband Tony of Pennsylvania; Crystal Plock and her husband John also of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline Bond, Savannah Bond, Caitlyn Daige, Christian Vollmer, Colby Vollmer, Cara Vollmer, Carter Vollmer; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Gunner Daige.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may take the form of a donation to the VFW Auxiliary - Springfield Post #7327, in care of Linda Byrnes, Treasury, 8209 Terra Grande Avenue, Springfield, VA 22153.

Services at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, under the direction of Michael Post. Please sign the guestbook at