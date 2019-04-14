Linda Harter Booth
"Lin"(Age 76)
Of Vienna, VA died unexpectedly on April 7, 2019 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Lin was a Fairfax County teacher for over 20 years. She volunteered with the Vienna police department and with the Fairfax County Election Board. She enjoyed travelling, riding horses, playing cards, drinking apple-tinis, and spending time with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James R Booth; and her "gentleman caller" of the last 17 years, Stephen M. Antal. She is survived by her son. James "Justin" Booth (Megan), and her beloved grandchildren, Mikayla, Isabelle and Sam.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, in the GW Evergreen Gardens. For more information, visit