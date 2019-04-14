Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA "LIN" BOOTH.



Linda Harter Booth

"Lin"(Age 76)



Of Vienna, VA died unexpectedly on April 7, 2019 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Lin was a Fairfax County teacher for over 20 years. She volunteered with the Vienna police department and with the Fairfax County Election Board. She enjoyed travelling, riding horses, playing cards, drinking apple-tinis, and spending time with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James R Booth; and her "gentleman caller" of the last 17 years, Stephen M. Antal. She is survived by her son. James "Justin" Booth (Megan), and her beloved grandchildren, Mikayla, Isabelle and Sam.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, in the GW Evergreen Gardens. For more information, visit