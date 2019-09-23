The Washington Post

LINDA CASSELBERRY

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, of Silver Spring, Retired USN Chief Musician Linda Susan Casselberry, passed away from complications of multiple sclerosis. Daughter of the late James E. and Sheila Douglas Casselberry of Arbutus; and "adoptive" parents, Charles Gallagher and the late Lenore "Lennie" Hungerford Gallagher of Adelphi. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Berwyn Presbyterian Church, 6301 Greenbelt Rd., Berwyn Heights, MD 20740, at 12 p.m. Interment later at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the church and/or to www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
