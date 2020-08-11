1/1
LINDA CRAIG
Linda Kolp Fife Craig  
Linda Kolp Fife Craig, age 85, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Linda was born in North Canton, OH, on May 31, 1935. She was the oldest child of Louis and Alice Kolp, and attended St. Mary's College of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. Linda was an administrator at St. Mary's Academy and Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, VA, until her retirement in 1992. She was a Eucharistic Minister and an active parishioner of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA. Linda is survived by four children by her first husband, Harry Fife (d. 1982): Michael Fife (Nancy), Alison Fife (Terry Hughes), Lindsay Fife Storey (Bruce), and Terry Fife (Melissa McElhenny-Fife), all of Alexandria, VA, and four children of her second husband, Col. Richard Craig (d. 2019): Ben Craig, Lucy Ann Dure, Melissa Craig Morse, and James Craig. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Kolp, of North Canton, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Molly Loehle of Atlanta, both husbands, and a grandson, Declan Fife. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate Linda's life at a funeral service on Thursday, August 13, at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA. A burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria will follow the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Cross Retirement Fund, 301 Bertrand Hall, St. Mary's, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
