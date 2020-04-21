Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA D. MARTIN. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Notice

Linda D'Alonzo Martin,

Beloved and devoted mother, wife, and educator, passed away on April 20, 2019 in her home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Linda was born on December 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Norma D'Alonzo (Buzzelli) and Dr. Walter A. D'Alonzo. She graduated in 1970 from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in the Spanish and French languages, having also studied at the University of Madrid in Spain. In 1976 she attained a masters of education from Temple in teaching English as a second language. She taught ESL widely in places such as Quebec, Canada and wrote ESL programs for universities. From 1976-1979 she served as Cultural Counselor and Coordinator for Peace Corps Trainees and International Students at Proyecto Lingüístico Francisco Marroquín in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, an institute where she trained people from all over the world in the Spanish language and Guatemalan culture. She helped establish the institute, which is now in its fifth decade. Linda returned to the United States in 1979 and assumed the post of director of the Incarnation Head Start Center in Chicago. The previous year, while in Guatemala, she met Joseph P. Martin (Joe), the love of her life and a Peace Corps volunteer, and they married in 1982. Upon the birth of her first child, Francis (Frankie) she decided to stop working and raise Frankie and his brother Anthony, who was born in 1988. In the early 1990s she volunteered in the Anne Arundel County school system and in 1996 moved with the family to Nairobi, Kenya following Joe's posting there as the Immigration and Naturalization Service attaché at the US Embassy where he focused on interviewing and resettling refugees to the US. In Nairobi, Linda volunteered at the National Museum of Kenya and studied Swahili. She subsequently accompanied Joe and the family to another international post, Beijing, China, where she studied Chinese. She threw herself into each fascinating place with gusto despite the challenges that always come when living in unfamiliar and unpredictable situations. Linda was brilliant, witty, creative, perceptive, dynamic, and deeply empathetic and compassionate, especially for those who were suffering, marginalized, voiceless, or oppressed. She was also curious about other cultures, religions, and ways of life, and was driven to learn and understand as much as she could about them in the interest of improving relations between peoples. Her wonderful caring and nurturing spirit was felt by everyone she met. Linda's family held a service of thanksgiving and celebration of her life at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Odenton, Maryland on April 27, 2019, where she was laid to rest. She will be sorely missed." Linda D'Alonzo Martin,Beloved and devoted mother, wife, and educator, passed away on April 20, 2019 in her home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Linda was born on December 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Norma D'Alonzo (Buzzelli) and Dr. Walter A. D'Alonzo. She graduated in 1970 from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in the Spanish and French languages, having also studied at the University of Madrid in Spain. In 1976 she attained a masters of education from Temple in teaching English as a second language. She taught ESL widely in places such as Quebec, Canada and wrote ESL programs for universities. From 1976-1979 she served as Cultural Counselor and Coordinator for Peace Corps Trainees and International Students at Proyecto Lingüístico Francisco Marroquín in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, an institute where she trained people from all over the world in the Spanish language and Guatemalan culture. She helped establish the institute, which is now in its fifth decade. Linda returned to the United States in 1979 and assumed the post of director of the Incarnation Head Start Center in Chicago. The previous year, while in Guatemala, she met Joseph P. Martin (Joe), the love of her life and a Peace Corps volunteer, and they married in 1982. Upon the birth of her first child, Francis (Frankie) she decided to stop working and raise Frankie and his brother Anthony, who was born in 1988. In the early 1990s she volunteered in the Anne Arundel County school system and in 1996 moved with the family to Nairobi, Kenya following Joe's posting there as the Immigration and Naturalization Service attaché at the US Embassy where he focused on interviewing and resettling refugees to the US. In Nairobi, Linda volunteered at the National Museum of Kenya and studied Swahili. She subsequently accompanied Joe and the family to another international post, Beijing, China, where she studied Chinese. She threw herself into each fascinating place with gusto despite the challenges that always come when living in unfamiliar and unpredictable situations. Linda was brilliant, witty, creative, perceptive, dynamic, and deeply empathetic and compassionate, especially for those who were suffering, marginalized, voiceless, or oppressed. She was also curious about other cultures, religions, and ways of life, and was driven to learn and understand as much as she could about them in the interest of improving relations between peoples. Her wonderful caring and nurturing spirit was felt by everyone she met. Linda's family held a service of thanksgiving and celebration of her life at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Odenton, Maryland on April 27, 2019, where she was laid to rest. She will be sorely missed." Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close