

LINDA ANN DOEHRING



On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, the beloved wife of Alvin W. Doehring, Jr., Linda, surrounded by family and friends in her home, peacefully passed away after struggling with several health issues. Her survivors include her son, Scott R. Doehring, Scott's wife Kate, a granddaughter, Maggie, and several cousins, a niece, and two nephews.

Linda was born on April 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Lillian Sodini of Cicero, Illinois. Her sister, Lauren Sodini, preceded her in passing. Linda met Alvin in November of 1971 and they were married on 24 June 1973 and celebrated 46 wonderful years of marriage.

Linda graduated from Morton East High School Chicago, and Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics. She taught in Fairfax County before blessing Alvin with their beloved son, Scott, in 1977. She then devoted her efforts to raising her son and taking care of Al. Later she worked at various Hallmark Card stores. Linda enjoyed bowling in several leagues and being a member of the Vienna Jaycettes. She had an extensive ladybug collection and was called Ms. Ladybug by many of her friends. She had large collection of fine jewelry and was never found without several pieces on at any given time. She was always glamorously made up and coiffed, even for a trip to the market.

She loved to travel. She and Al enjoyed a three-week sea-land cruise of the Yukon Territories in Canada and Alaska, a weeklong schooner sailing of the Maine coast, and several trips to Hawaii, which included a doors-off helicopter ride on the Big Island, which was her favorite. She also accompanied her daughter-in-law's family to Ireland in 2011 to discover a new adventure.

On Monday, July 22, friends and family are invited to call on her at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 23 at Demaine at 10 a.m., followed by interment in the City of Fairfax cemetery. Light refreshments will follow at the American Legion Post 177, 3939 Oak Street, Fairfax.

Linda loved her dogs and ferrets and requests that any contributions made in memory of her be directed to the Washington Humane Rescue Alliance.