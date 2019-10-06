LINDA LEE DONNELLY
(née Postlethwait)
Linda Lee (Postlethwait) Donnelly passed away August 16, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1946 to COL Edward Marion Postlethwait USA and Merece (Taralseth) Postlethwait in Washington DC. She moved often as the child of a career Army officer, spending four years in Germany. She completed her education at George Washington University, earning both a BA in Political Science and an MBA. In 1969, while working as one of the first female computer systems analysts in the US, Linda married Naval officer Robert (Bob) Donnelly. Bob's Navy career took them around the country and the world. Their daughter Ashley was born in Hawaii in 1977. The family settled in Woodbridge VA in 1983, but spent summers at Linda's beloved 121 year old family lake cottage at Maple Lake in Northwestern Minnesota. Linda is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, CDR Robert J. (Bob) Donnelly, USN Ret., her daughter Ashley Donnelly Leonard, her son-in-law Dr. Matthew M. Leonard, her grandchildren Maren, Quinn and Delen, her brother Dr. Edward Marion Postlethwait Jr. and sister-in-law Betsy Postlethwait, her brother-in-law CAPT William (Pat) Donnelly USN Ret. and sister-in-law Missy Donnelly, her sister-in-law Susan Strack and brother-in-law CAPT Harry Strack USNR Ret., nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and many close friends that she loved as family. Services will be held October 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer followed by burial ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/linda-lee-donnelly/