LINDA EATMON-JONES
Peacefully on April 22, 2020 at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA. Survived by her loving husband, Earle Jones; sons, Stephen Eatmon (Heather); two sisters, Corelette Smith
and
Jennifer Sharpe (Charles); two brothers, Gerald Herald and George Herald, Jr.; two grandchildren, Ryan and Rachael Eatmon; a host of other relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, Fairfax Station, VA. Dr. Marshal Ausberry, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the (Cancer.com
). Online condolences may be made at