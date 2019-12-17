

Fifteenth Annual Dedication

to the Memory of

LINDA BUNDY FAUNTLEROY



Mom, Nana, Hon. 15 years ago today you went to be with the Lord. We all wanted you to stay but God wanted you more. We still miss your beautiful smile, calming words and advice but knowing that you were truly saved and have eternal life, makes it easier for us to deal with any type of strife. Please continue to watch over us until we are each blessed to see you again in heaven one day. We all miss you so much, but we are sure that you know. Mom, Nana, Sweetheart you are still and will always be our compass and our are rock.

Your Loving Family, Son Trae,

Daughter Heather, Grandson Paul,

PJ, Bootsey,

Husband Marvin