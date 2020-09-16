LINDA GREENE FEINBERG
Linda Feinberg, recent president of Montgomery Mutual, an 898-unit cooperative at Leisure World of Maryland, died at home on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was 75. A retired newspaper reporter, food writer, and science fund-raiser, Ms. Feinberg headed the largest residential area at Leisure World from 2018 until last month. The community, for residents over age 55, is in Silver Spring. She also edited the co-op newsletter and wrote a column of restaurant reviews, called Out to Lunch, for the Leisure World News. Ms. Feinberg was born in Jersey City, raised in Long Branch on the Jersey Shore, and worked for almost a decade as a reporter and feature writer for the Asbury Park (NJ) Press. She moved to Washington in 1973. During the 1970s and 1980s, as she raised four children, she wrote occasional restaurant reviews for the Washington Post, called Family Out, aimed at families with young children. Later, Ms. Feinberg worked over a decade on fund-raising and education programs at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington. She lived in the Cleveland Park and Chevy Chase sections of the District, and in Chevy Chase, MD before moving to Leisure World in 2010. Articulate, irreverent, and often humorous, she also was a concise and nimble writer and became an adept politician. Ms. Feinberg was a graduate of Monmouth University of West Long Branch, NJ, and a member of Washington Hebrew Congregation. She cared deeply for her children and grandchildren and a wide network of friends. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Feinberg, of Arlington, VA, and Emily Ugelow, of Wilmington, DE; two sons, Daniel, of Scotia, NY, and David, of Washington, DC; seven grandchildren; and her former husband, Lawrence, also of Washington. Virtual Shiva memorial on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. For zoom link contact: lfeinber@gmail.com
. Full obituary at: www.sagelbloomfield.com