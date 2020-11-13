1/1
LINDA FREEDMAN
LINDA FREEDMAN  
On November 12, 2020, Linda Newman Freedman passed away peacefully in her home due to dementia-related illness at the age of 77. A native of Washington, DC, Linda graduated from Coolidge High School and attended the University of Maryland before graduating from Tufts University with a degree in occupational therapy. She was a warm, generous, talented, engaging, and vivacious person who was blessed with a large circle of close friends and family. She was involved in a number of community activities, including serving as President of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, sisterhood. Linda was an extraordinarily loving and devoted wife and mother, and is survived by Jay Freedman, her husband of 54 years; her children, Courteney Monroe and Spencer Freedman; her son-in-law, Mike Monroe and daughter-in-law, Sophia Conroy; and four wonderful grandchildren, Miles and Lola Monroe and Lucas and Devin Freedman. A private graveside service will take place on Sunday, November 15, and the family will be hosting Shiva via Zoom at 7 p.m. that evening. In honor and memory of Linda, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at www.alzdiscovery.org or to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
