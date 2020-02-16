The Washington Post

LINDA GAINES (1954 - 2020)
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Linda Delores Gaines  

Linda Delores Gaines, born June 25, 1954, beloved daughter of Robert Gaines, Sr. and the late Argentine Gaines, loving sister of Robert Jr., Charles, Carolyn and Daryl, transitioned to Glory February 7, 2020. A Memorial service will be held February 17, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
