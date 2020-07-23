linda gershenson
Died June 15, 2020 of natural causes at her home. She was an exceptionally loving person, with an uncommon warmth that radiated kindness and touched the people around her. Linda believed that her luckiest stroke was to have met and married her dear husband of 56 years, Robert. She saw the loving family they created together -- over many happy, adventurous years, both abroad and in the U.S, from child-rearing through retirement -- to be the major achievement of her life, and the source of her greatest fulfillment. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her loving kindness and unwavering decency lives on in her children and grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and she is survived by her children; Glenn and wife, Barbara, Geoffrey, and Cecilia and husband, Michael Haley; her grandchildren Joseph, Zachary, Megan, Sam, and Jonah; and her brother Ronald Rosenthal. A service may be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Montgomery County Humane Society at 601 S. Stonestreet Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.