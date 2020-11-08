LINDA ROWLEY GRAHAM
On October 31, 2020, Linda Rowley Graham of Chevy Chase, MD passed away from cancer at age 74. She is survived by her three children: Lisa McCormack, Richard A. Graham, Jr., and Scott A. Graham, along with six grandchildren. In passing, she joins her loving husband of 44 years, Richard A. Graham, Sr. Linda thrived as the family matriarch and had an indelible impact on the daily lives of those she loved. She devoted herself to her family, but her gregarious nature also produced many lifelong friendships. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Linda were taken with her zest for life, her keen sense of humor, and her sharp mind. Linda's competitive nature was equally felt during board games, youth sports, or while watching Wheel of Fortune, but most intensely on the tennis court. Tennis was a sport that she loved dearly and played for 30 years at Congressional Country Club. Following the passing of her husband, she had the good fortune of meeting her partner, Jim Corrado, at a widowed persons' support group, for which she served on the Board of Directors. The funeral service will be private, but Linda's life will be celebrated both virtually and at a memorial service at a later date. To share photo memories or for updates on the service, please email Her family atlindagrahammemorial@gmail.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Food & Friends or Chevy Chase at Home.