

LINDA I. HANNICK

Linda I. Hannick passed away in Washington, DC on October 27, 2020. Her funeral will be at St. Peter's on Capitol Hill on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Henry Maury; five daughters, six living grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Linda was born in Aberdeen, WA, on June 18, 1947. She earned her PhD at the University of New Orleans in 1982 and worked as a research scientist until earlier this year. A longer bio is on the website of the DeVol Funeral Home. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store